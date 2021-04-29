Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) & Media 100 (OTCMKTS:MDEA) Head-To-Head Survey

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) and Media 100 (OTCMKTS:MDEA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Identiv and Media 100’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Identiv -8.02% -15.46% -6.78% Media 100 N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Identiv and Media 100, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Identiv 0 0 4 0 3.00 Media 100 0 0 0 0 N/A

Identiv currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.56%. Given Identiv’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Identiv is more favorable than Media 100.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Identiv and Media 100’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Identiv $83.75 million 3.40 -$1.15 million ($0.14) -111.86 Media 100 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Media 100 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Identiv.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.5% of Identiv shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Identiv shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Media 100 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Identiv has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Media 100 has a beta of -1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 223% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Identiv beats Media 100 on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc. operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings. The Identity segment provides products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, protecting connected objects, and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security. It sells its products through dealers, systems integrators, value added resellers, and resellers. The company was formerly known as Identive Group, Inc. and changed its name to Identiv, Inc. in May 2014. Identiv, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Media 100 Company Profile

Media 100 Inc. designs, develops, and sells media systems for content design. Its product lines consist of 844/X, a system for content design; Media 100 i, a family of dual-stream video editing systems that uses Macintosh; and iFinish, a family of dual-stream video editing systems that uses Windows. The company's products are personal computer-based workstations configured with proprietary software and hardware for performing video, audio, graphics, and metadata processing functions in real time. The company also offers technical support, software upgrades, and maintenance contracts. The company sells its products worldwide through direct sales force, value-added resellers, and distributors to broadcast designers, visual effects artists, and video editors of professional television and post-production establishments. Media 100 Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

