IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:IEX traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.00. 543,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,107. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.96. IDEX has a 12-month low of $141.86 and a 12-month high of $235.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get IDEX alerts:

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IEX. Cowen downgraded shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.71.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.