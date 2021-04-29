iHeartMedia (IHRT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect iHeartMedia to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $935.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.48 million. On average, analysts expect iHeartMedia to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

Shares of IHRT opened at $19.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day moving average is $14.47. iHeartMedia has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $20.31.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IHRT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iHeartMedia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.