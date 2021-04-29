iHeartMedia (IHRT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect iHeartMedia to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $935.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.48 million. On average, analysts expect iHeartMedia to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of IHRT opened at $19.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day moving average is $14.47. iHeartMedia has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $20.31.
About iHeartMedia
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.
