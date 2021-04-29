Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IKNA. William Blair began coverage on Ikena Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ikena Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

IKNA opened at $22.05 on Monday. Ikena Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.61.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

