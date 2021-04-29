IMC International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

IMC International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the March 31st total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
IMIMF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.17. 5,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,057. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15. IMC International Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.53.
About IMC International Mining
