IMC International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

IMC International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the March 31st total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IMIMF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.17. 5,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,057. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15. IMC International Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.53.

Get IMC International Mining alerts:

About IMC International Mining

IMC International Mining Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada and the United States. It owns interest in the Bullard Pass gold property that consists of 171 mineral claims totaling approximately 3,420 acres located in Yavapai County, Arizona.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for IMC International Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMC International Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.