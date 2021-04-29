IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.00.

Get IMI alerts:

OTCMKTS:IMIAY opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.16. IMI has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $37.99.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.