Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Impinj’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Impinj updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.080–0.020 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $(0.08)-(0.02) EPS.

NASDAQ:PI traded down $10.97 on Thursday, hitting $47.13. 25,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,733. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Impinj has a 1 year low of $20.91 and a 1 year high of $79.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.67. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 2.56.

Get Impinj alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on PI. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Impinj from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Impinj from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $90,620.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,948,362.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $1,765,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,984 shares of company stock worth $1,880,405. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.