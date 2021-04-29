Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research lowered Independence Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.56.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

IRT opened at $16.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.88. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.89 and a beta of 0.96. Independence Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $17.00.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.