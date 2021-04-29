Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Independent Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of IBCP stock opened at $23.33 on Thursday. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $24.73. The company has a market capitalization of $510.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,149,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,710,000 after acquiring an additional 98,524 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,198,000 after acquiring an additional 24,961 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 466,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,622,000 after acquiring an additional 47,461 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 432,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,993,000 after acquiring an additional 12,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 53,857 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

