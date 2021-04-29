Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43, Fidelity Earnings reports. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 24.64%.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $23.33. The company had a trading volume of 124,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,408. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $24.73. The company has a market cap of $510.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day moving average of $19.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.