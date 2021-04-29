Independent Investors Inc. Has $3.58 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Independent Investors Inc. lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.9% of Independent Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Moulton Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $58.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.80. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The company has a market cap of $249.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.26.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

