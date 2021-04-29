Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IFJPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group downgraded Informa from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Informa from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Informa currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

IFJPY traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $15.67. The stock had a trading volume of 10,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,945. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.60. Informa has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $16.70.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

