Ink (INK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.37 Million

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Ink has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and $2,859.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ink alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00063184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.59 or 0.00282780 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004531 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $575.58 or 0.01095351 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00025951 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.90 or 0.00705836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,562.59 or 1.00028992 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The official website for Ink is ink.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.