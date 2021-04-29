Ink Protocol Price Tops $0.0044 on Major Exchanges (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 29th. One Ink Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ink Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $1,193.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ink Protocol has traded up 76% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol (CRYPTO:XNK) is a coin. It launched on February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com . The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

