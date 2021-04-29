InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Hits New 12-Month High at $91.69

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $91.69 and last traded at $90.06, with a volume of 13871 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.40.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of InMode from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of InMode from $58.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.92 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.96.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INMD. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its stake in InMode by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,004,056 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $47,673,000 after purchasing an additional 307,152 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in InMode by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 663,011 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $31,424,000 after purchasing an additional 34,568 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its stake in InMode by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $30,862,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in InMode by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 473,483 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $22,482,000 after purchasing an additional 130,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its stake in InMode by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 400,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $18,992,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
InMode Company Profile (NASDAQ:INMD)
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
Recommended Story: Price Target
Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.