InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Hits New 12-Month High at $91.69

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $91.69 and last traded at $90.06, with a volume of 13871 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.40.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of InMode from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of InMode from $58.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.92 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.96.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.39. InMode had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The company had revenue of $75.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INMD. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its stake in InMode by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,004,056 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $47,673,000 after purchasing an additional 307,152 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in InMode by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 663,011 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $31,424,000 after purchasing an additional 34,568 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its stake in InMode by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $30,862,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in InMode by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 473,483 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $22,482,000 after purchasing an additional 130,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its stake in InMode by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 400,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $18,992,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

