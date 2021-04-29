Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $177.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.09 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

INOV traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,529. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.07. Inovalon has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $30.77. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 766.19, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Inovalon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

In other news, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $2,639,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 254,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,723,116.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Company insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

