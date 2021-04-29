Insider Buying: Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) Insider Acquires 8,919 Shares of Stock

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) insider Vladimir Mitnovetski bought 8,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$10.10 ($7.21) per share, with a total value of A$90,081.90 ($64,344.21).

Vladimir Mitnovetski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Vladimir Mitnovetski bought 10,000 shares of Dicker Data stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$10.05 ($7.18) per share, with a total value of A$100,500.00 ($71,785.71).

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Vladimir Mitnovetski bought 11,081 shares of Dicker Data stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$10.09 ($7.21) per share, with a total value of A$111,807.29 ($79,862.35).

On Friday, March 12th, Vladimir Mitnovetski sold 231,444 shares of Dicker Data stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$11.13 ($7.95), for a total value of A$2,575,971.72 ($1,839,979.80).

On Wednesday, March 10th, Vladimir Mitnovetski bought 6,444 shares of Dicker Data stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$10.65 ($7.61) per share, with a total value of A$68,628.60 ($49,020.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. Dicker Data’s payout ratio is 123.89%.

Dicker Data Company Profile

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to approximately 6,000 resellers. The company was formerly known as Rodin Corporation Pty Limited. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.

