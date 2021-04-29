Insider Buying: Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS) Insider Purchases 14,000 Shares of Stock

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS) insider Tim Wright bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 62 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £8,680 ($11,340.48).
Shares of LON:SIS opened at GBX 63 ($0.82) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 59.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 42.84. The firm has a market cap of £85.11 million and a P/E ratio of -48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.26. Science in Sport plc has a 52-week low of GBX 28 ($0.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 66 ($0.86).
Science in Sport Company Profile
