Insider Buying: Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS) Insider Purchases 14,000 Shares of Stock

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS) insider Tim Wright bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 62 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £8,680 ($11,340.48).

Shares of LON:SIS opened at GBX 63 ($0.82) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 59.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 42.84. The firm has a market cap of £85.11 million and a P/E ratio of -48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.26. Science in Sport plc has a 52-week low of GBX 28 ($0.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 66 ($0.86).

Get Science in Sport alerts:

Science in Sport Company Profile

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes and sports enthusiasts. The company offers energy bars, gels, powders, and shots; hydration products; recovery products; protein products; supplements; and vitamins and minerals.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Science in Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science in Sport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.