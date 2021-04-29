Insider Selling: American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) President Sells $693,556.50 in Stock

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 118,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $44.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 88.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $46.36.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $163,849,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $59,528,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,233,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,218,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,109,000 after purchasing an additional 714,068 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 676,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,724,000 after acquiring an additional 429,910 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

