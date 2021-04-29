Insider Selling: American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) President Sells $693,556.50 in Stock

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 118,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of ACC stock opened at $44.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 88.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $46.36.
American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.57.
About American Campus Communities
American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.
