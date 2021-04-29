Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Sells $955,350.00 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total value of $955,350.00.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

On Wednesday, April 7th, Daniel Bradbury sold 15,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $1,092,150.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $473,175.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $597,225.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Daniel Bradbury sold 15,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $1,430,250.00.

CSTL opened at $68.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.13 and a 12 month high of $107.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -404.51 and a beta of 0.46.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. Castle Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSTL shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 353.2% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 452,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,378,000 after purchasing an additional 352,568 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1,784.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,165,000 after buying an additional 340,767 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $17,476,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $10,073,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,670,000 after purchasing an additional 142,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.