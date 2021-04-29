Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Insider Sells $442,724.49 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.31, for a total transaction of $442,724.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steven Robert Pacelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.49, for a total transaction of $388,968.71.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,566 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.92, for a total transaction of $2,020,012.72.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.98, for a total transaction of $439,131.42.

DXCM stock opened at $425.77 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.63 and a 52-week high of $456.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 175.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $373.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.65.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $568.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,449 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 793 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.00.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

