Insider Selling: Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CEO Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,238,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 727,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,052,500.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

GL stock opened at $102.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.75 and a 1 year high of $105.58.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Globe Life by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in Globe Life by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 54,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Globe Life by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

