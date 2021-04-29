Insider Selling: HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) VP Sells $42,786.36 in Stock

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) VP Donna D. Meade sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $42,786.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,423.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:HNI opened at $41.03 on Thursday. HNI Co. has a 1-year low of $19.09 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.10.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. HNI had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%.

HNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti upgraded HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HNI in the fourth quarter worth about $18,693,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HNI in the fourth quarter worth about $515,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HNI in the fourth quarter worth about $11,547,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HNI by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,782,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,822,000 after purchasing an additional 208,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HNI in the fourth quarter worth about $5,173,000. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

