Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CAO Sells 605 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CAO Joe Allanson sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $141,594.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,280,516.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Joe Allanson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Joe Allanson sold 611 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $143,230.62.

On Monday, April 19th, Joe Allanson sold 3,481 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.83, for a total transaction of $803,519.23.

On Friday, April 16th, Joe Allanson sold 2,834 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $656,297.72.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75.

NYSE:CRM opened at $236.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.85, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.29. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $155.08 and a 1-year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $61,846,000 after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,238,000 after acquiring an additional 212,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.06.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

