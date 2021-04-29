Insulet (PODD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.89 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Insulet to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PODD stock opened at $303.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $274.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.91. Insulet has a 12 month low of $164.40 and a 12 month high of $306.09. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 689.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total transaction of $3,992,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,062,294.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

