Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Issues Earnings Results

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

IART stock traded up $1.27 on Thursday, reaching $75.07. 383,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,786. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $42.12 and a 12 month high of $77.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 112.06, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 25,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,834,547.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,126,551. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 730,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $49,742,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,820,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,198,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,086,352 shares of company stock worth $74,379,561 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IART has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.36.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

