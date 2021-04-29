Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.930-2.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.Integra LifeSciences also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.63-0.67 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART traded down $2.83 on Wednesday, hitting $73.80. The stock had a trading volume of 768,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,742. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $42.12 and a twelve month high of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IART. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Integra LifeSciences has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.50.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Mosebrook sold 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $72,684.60. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $1,061,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,086,352 shares of company stock valued at $74,379,561 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

