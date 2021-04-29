Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Sets New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $77.40 and last traded at $73.80, with a volume of 768982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.63.

The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IART shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Mosebrook sold 1,058 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $72,684.60. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 25,658 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,834,547.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,126,551. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,086,352 shares of company stock worth $74,379,561 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2,703.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,984 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

