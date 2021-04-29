Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Bought by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Intellia Therapeutics comprises about 0.6% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $12,077,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NTLA shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA traded down $5.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.20. The company had a trading volume of 15,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,677. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.65 and its 200 day moving average is $56.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 2.09. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $92.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. The business had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 11,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $861,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,409 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 54,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $3,497,629.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,683,151.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,025,719 shares of company stock worth $69,561,007 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.