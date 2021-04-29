InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4,775.25

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,775.25 ($62.39) and traded as high as GBX 5,304 ($69.30). InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 5,218 ($68.17), with a volume of 196,244 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 4,400 ($57.49) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,380 ($70.29) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,046.15 ($52.86).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,099.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,775.25. The company has a market cap of £9.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.66.

In related news, insider Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,200 ($67.94), for a total transaction of £46,800 ($61,144.50).

About InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

