Interfor (TSE:IFP) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.94

Shares of Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$35.94 and last traded at C$35.01, with a volume of 334623 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$33.50.

IFP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Interfor from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Interfor from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Interfor from C$40.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Interfor from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.04 by C$0.43. The business had revenue of C$662.30 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Interfor Co. will post 4.1999996 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director E. Lawrence Sauder sold 9,500 shares of Interfor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.18, for a total value of C$267,756.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 285,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,054,511.61. Also, Director Douglas William Geoffrey Whitehead sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.10, for a total transaction of C$271,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$325,200.

Interfor Company Profile (TSE:IFP)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

