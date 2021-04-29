International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) Short Interest Down 90.6% in April

International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 90.6% from the March 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of International Zeolite stock remained flat at $$0.10 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.34. International Zeolite has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08.
International Zeolite Company Profile
