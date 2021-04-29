Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5,756.65

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,756.65 ($75.21) and traded as high as GBX 6,199.20 ($80.99). Intertek Group shares last traded at GBX 6,150 ($80.35), with a volume of 156,083 shares traded.

ITRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shore Capital upgraded shares of Intertek Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,475 ($71.53).

The company has a market cap of £9.93 billion and a PE ratio of 40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,758.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,756.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 71.60 ($0.94) per share. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.69%.

In other news, insider Ross McCluskey sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,383 ($70.33), for a total value of £84,513.10 ($110,416.91). Also, insider Andre Lacroix purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,367 ($70.12) per share, with a total value of £536,700 ($701,201.99).

About Intertek Group (LON:ITRK)

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

