inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “InTEST Corporation is an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of ATE interface solutions and temperature management products, which are used by semiconductor manufacturers to perform final testing of integrated circuits and wafers. The Company’s high-performance products are designed to enable semiconductor manufacturers to improve the speed, reliability, efficiency and profitability of IC test processes. Specific products include positioner and docking hardware products, temperature management systems and customized interface solutions. The Company has established strong relationships with semiconductor manufacturers globally, which it supports through a network of local offices. “

Get inTEST alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of inTEST from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INTT opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average is $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.53 million, a PE ratio of 656.83, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.01. inTEST has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $13.74.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. inTEST had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $14.88 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in inTEST during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of inTEST in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of inTEST in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in inTEST by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 65,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC acquired a new position in inTEST in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,597,000. Institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, medical, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on inTEST (INTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.