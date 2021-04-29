Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Holdings Boosted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 158,446 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,572 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $60,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Intuit by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $415.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,171. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $397.93 and a 200 day moving average of $375.19. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.30 and a twelve month high of $423.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.81, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.65.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

