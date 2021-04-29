Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Raised to $840.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target raised by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $735.00 to $840.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.31% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Intuitive Surgical’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.95 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $805.95.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $868.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $766.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $760.62. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $492.00 and a 52 week high of $893.79. The stock has a market cap of $102.88 billion, a PE ratio of 98.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.44, for a total transaction of $758,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,580.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total value of $7,046,812.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,892.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,175 shares of company stock valued at $42,432,938 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 874.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.