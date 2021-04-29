Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $925.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $825.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.47% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $805.95.

Shares of ISRG opened at $868.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $766.49 and its 200-day moving average is $760.62. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $492.00 and a 12 month high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total value of $7,046,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,892.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total transaction of $2,141,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,934,858.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,175 shares of company stock worth $42,432,938 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

