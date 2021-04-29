Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) Holdings Raised by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises about 2.4% of Brio Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Brio Consultants LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $8,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PSR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,645. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.33. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $68.32 and a twelve month high of $100.32.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.