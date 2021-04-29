Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:FXC)

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 12,108 call options on the company. This is an increase of 480% compared to the average daily volume of 2,087 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXC opened at $79.74 on Thursday. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust has a 1-year low of $69.67 and a 1-year high of $79.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $3,377,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 20,536 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 228.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,842,000 after buying an additional 43,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

