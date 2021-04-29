Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Shares Bought by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF alerts:

PTH opened at $159.42 on Thursday. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $193.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.61.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.