Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Stock Position Lowered by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 87,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000.

NASDAQ:KBWY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.99. 5,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,617. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.49. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $25.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%.

