Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Sold by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZA. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $221,000.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of PZA stock opened at $27.06 on Thursday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $27.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.