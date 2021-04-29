Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Canadian National Railway (CNR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE: CNR) in the last few weeks:

4/27/2021 – Canadian National Railway had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$122.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Canadian National Railway was given a new C$122.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Canadian National Railway had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$160.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$148.00 to C$146.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Canadian National Railway had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$160.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$145.00 to C$143.00.

4/20/2021 – Canadian National Railway had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$139.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$145.00 to C$138.00.

4/8/2021 – Canadian National Railway had its “na” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a C$145.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$137.00 to C$147.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$142.00 to C$148.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE CNR traded down C$0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$133.54. The company had a trading volume of 438,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,547. The company has a market capitalization of C$94.55 billion and a PE ratio of 26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$108.78 and a 1-year high of C$149.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$144.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$140.98.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.62 billion. On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.69, for a total value of C$102,680.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,900 shares in the company, valued at C$2,919,071.30. Also, Director Donald Carty purchased 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$133.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$381,926.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 72,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,730,567.32. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,015 shares of company stock worth $1,518,026.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

