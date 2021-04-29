Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Investors Bancorp stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,199,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,816,763. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Investors Bancorp has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $15.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average of $11.66.

ISBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

