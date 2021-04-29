Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,058,000 shares, a growth of 437.1% from the March 31st total of 197,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,557,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:INVU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.31. 2,187,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,709,253. Investview has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14.
About Investview
