Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,058,000 shares, a growth of 437.1% from the March 31st total of 197,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,557,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:INVU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.31. 2,187,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,709,253. Investview has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14.

About Investview

Investview, Inc, through its subsidiaries, delivers financial education, research, and technology for individuals. Its services include research, trade alerts, and live trading rooms that include instruction in equities, options, FOREX, ETFs, binary options, crowdfunding, and cryptocurrency sector education.

