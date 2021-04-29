IRIDEX Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:IRIX)

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 2,041 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 5,731% compared to the typical daily volume of 35 call options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in IRIDEX in the first quarter worth $742,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in IRIDEX by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 500,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 59,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in IRIDEX by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 666,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 146,178 shares in the last quarter. 32.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IRIX stock opened at $8.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $136.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average is $4.32. IRIDEX has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $9.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 million. Equities research analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IRIX. Zacks Investment Research raised IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Roth Capital upped their price target on IRIDEX from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

