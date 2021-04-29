iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 17.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.28. 7,637,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.22. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

