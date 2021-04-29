iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Bought by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 1,035.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,450 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 32,616,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,169,000 after acquiring an additional 586,641 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,267.4% in the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,170,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,168,000 after acquiring an additional 13,846,525 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,809,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,735,000 after buying an additional 333,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,692,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,166,000 after purchasing an additional 828,312 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,347,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,743,000 after buying an additional 199,829 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $66.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.57. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $69.87.

