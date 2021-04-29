iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 26.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 32,616,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,169,000 after purchasing an additional 586,641 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,267.4% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,170,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,846,525 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,809,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,735,000 after purchasing an additional 333,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,692,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,166,000 after purchasing an additional 828,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,347,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,743,000 after purchasing an additional 199,829 shares during the last quarter.

IEMG stock opened at $66.75 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $69.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.57.

