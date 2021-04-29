iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Short Interest Up 181.4% in April

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, an increase of 181.4% from the March 31st total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,592,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

IXUS stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.28. 908,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,702. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $73.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.75.

